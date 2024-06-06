CHIREWA NOW ELIGIBLE FOR WARRIORS

IN AT LAST . . . Tawanda Chirewa was left smiling after securing the passport that enables him to be in line for his Warriors debut.

Langton Nyakwenda in Harare and Tadious Manyepo in JOHANNESBURG

RISING star and Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Tawanda Chirewa, is now eligible for Zimbabwe’s 2026 FIFA World Cup Group C qualifiers against Lesotho and South Africa, after finally obtaining his country’s passport yesterday.

The document was processed at the Harare passport offices and was expected to be delivered to Johannesburg, in time for the Warriors’ match against Lesotho at Orlando Stadium tomorrow.

Zimbabwe will then play South Africa in Bloemfontein on Tuesday.

And there were fears Chirewa, who is starting to blossom at English Premier League side Wolverhampton, would not feature for the Warriors due to the lack of a passport.

But ZIFA, with the help of the Registrar General’s office and some key local figures, made frantic efforts to secure the document in time for the World Cup qualifiers.

ZIFA chief executive officer, Yvonne Manwa, confirmed the exciting development.

“Yes, we can confirm that Chirewa is now the holder of a Zimbabwean passport and will be eligible to play in the World Cup Qualifiers versus Lesotho and Bafana Bafana should the coaches select him,” Manwa told Zimpapers Sports yesterday.

The 20-year-old Chirewa, who can play as a winger or as a 10, is one of the 23 players that are in South Africa ahead of the World Cup qualifiers.

His stock has been rising since he made his full EPL debut on April 20, when Wolves lost 2-0 against Arsenal at Molineux.

Chirewa made eight appearances for Wolves, who finished 14th on the final EPL log table. His arrival into the Warriors set-up has excited many as he is now touted as the next senior team talisman.

He is now expected to make his Warriors in tomorrow’s game and the player is also excited to be part of the Zimbabwe side.

“It’s good to be here,” Chirewa said.

“This is my first camp with the lads. Just proud and excited to be here and looking forward to the games. Everyone has been good to me.”

He added: “I can’t complain, it’s good to be here. I can’t wait to play.”

Chirewa also disclosed his preferred position.

“My best position is number 10, behind the striker. I can play forward, try to get goals, and assist as well.”

Chirewa is part of the growing list of upcoming players, most of whom were born and raised in England.

The other is Andy Rinomhota.

New Warriors midfield creative hub Rinomhota says he cannot yearn for better chemistry than what he is noticing in the team ahead of tomorrow’s game.

The match in which Zimbabwe are the home team against Lesotho kicks off at 3pm.

It is a game that the Warriors know they should win at all costs to enhance their chances of a maiden dance with the biggest global football show-piece.

With only four days to gel before they plunged into the battle against Lesotho, there were always concerns over the combinations on the part of the Zimbabweans.

But the 27-year-old Rinomhota has reaffirmed that the chemistry is now solid after coach Jairos Tapera yesterday indicated how the team could line-up against the Crocodiles. Rinomhota is showing a lot of grit and finesse and with players expected to play the way they train, the nation will be looking to him to create goal-scoring chances for the forwards.

He is speaking with the authority he also plays with, and there is one thing that he is happy about.

“Just this short period, and all this chemistry. I am very happy for the boys for quickly adjusting and being able to combine well in the field of play,” said Rinomhota.

“I am looking forward to playing for the national team again. I hope to do everything I can for the team. We should be dynamic around the pitch. I am happy to play with all these guys again. We have a very good relationship.”

With Zimbabwe seated on two points after two match days, Rinomhota says they ought to up their game and move up the Group C log standings, currently led by Rwanda who are on four points.

“We should do everything to help our team move from the position we are at in Group C at the moment.

“We know the upcoming fixtures will be important games for us as a country. I think we just have to be focused and aim to get the best result that we can.

“I see a lot of faces who were in Rwanda when we played in the first two qualifiers against Rwanda and Nigeria. I am enjoying the chemistry, and obviously, that should help us do well.

“We can give it our best to show everyone what Zimbabwe is capable of doing. The most important thing for us is to start well in the match against Lesotho on Friday”. Rinomhota said Lesotho would come at them and it was prudent that the Warriors start the match strongly.

“We should start on the front foot, play the ball around, starve the opponent and stab them.

“We surely need to get the points and move up the table. We know we can do it, especially with the passion that everyone is showing.

“I can play in any position wherever the coach needs me to play, and I don’t have any problems playing as a 6, as a 10, and at 8. I have played all those positions while in the academy.

“I can also play wing, so wherever I am needed, I can play.”

Another Warrior who is in an upbeat mood is Tawanda Maswanhise.

His team, Leicester City, secured promotion back into the English Premier League for the first time of asking last month.

And, the 21-year-old will be hoping to make a breakthrough in one of the most competitive leagues in the world, especially after playing 10 games and getting three goals for the team in the just-ended season.

While he joined several parties held to celebrate their elevation back in England, Maswanhise still wants some more.

He hardly knows a Shona or Ndebele word, but he makes it a point to join in the team songs, which the Warriors sing daily as they prepare for their assignments.