Chiredzi West MP calls for unity

Tawanda Mangoma in Chiredzi

Newly-elected zanu-pf Chiredzi West Member of Parliament Cde Farai Musikavanhu has called for unity between residents and Chiredzi Town Council if the town is to improve service delivery and attain its goal of getting municipal status by year end.

The call by Cde Musikavanhu comes as the town has been battling a plethora of problems that have impinged on effective service delivery causing ruction between council and residents.

Cde Musikavanhu told The Herald on Monday that residents in the fast expanding sugar-growing town have the keys to unlock the town’s full potential and consolidate its place as the economic hub of Masvingo Province.

“Chiredzi Town is the economic hub of Masvingo province thanks to the lucrative sugar industry, supported by 45 000ha cane plantations, with an annual revenue generating capacity of $500 million,” he said.

“Other key economic sectors whose operations are closely tied to Chiredzi town include cotton processing and livestock breeding by commercial players and communal farmers from across the district.”

Cde Musikavanhu said tourism was also a boon for the town’s economy.

“We have a very vibrant tourism sector, which take pride of the Gonarezhou National Park, Malilangwe Conservation Trust, Save Valley Conservancy where game viewers get the chance to see the Big Five,” he said.

Cde Musikavanhu said with all the glorious and magnificent business activities being profiled in reference to Chiredzi, the town has lost its face due to dwindling service provision.

“Sadly, the image of Chiredzi town does not reflect the positive attributes that the town has as a commercial and administrative hub,” he said.

Cde Musikavanhu said a lot of work needed to be done to transform the town into a modern urban settlement.

“Chiredzi town is characterised by blocked open drains, raw sewage flowing in the streets of high density residential areas, uncollected refuse, dusty open areas between poorly maintained residential areas,” said Cde Musikavanhu.

“The town is also home to unhygienic market places with dysfunctional ablution facilities, partially serviced housing developments, broken down playground infrastructures, dry water taps, unkempt sporting grounds, incomplete buildings in town, street vendors plying their trade on pavements in town and unemployed youths roving around the high density residential areas and this doesn’t tally with the value of economic activities, which are happening here.”

Cde Musikavanhu said Chiredzi town must now start mapping a new developmental trajectory that reflects a corruption-free authority.

“Over the last decade, Chiredzi town has tended to feature in the print media on issues relating mainly to poor service delivery, maladministration and corruption in the town council,” he said.