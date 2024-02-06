Chiredzi cattle rustler jailed 111 years

George Maponga in Masvingo

A notorious Chiredzi cattle rustler who wreaked havoc stealing cattle from communities across the district, including areas in the Limpopo Valley, has been jailed for 111 years behind bars.

Munashe Taruberekera (36) of Buffalo Range was jailed by Chiredzi Magistrate Mr Brian Munyaradzi after he was convicted of 11 counts of stock theft.

All the 43 cattle that formed the basis of the charges against the convict were recovered by police in the Buffalo Range area where Taruberekera was domiciled.

The notorious stock thief pounced on communities across Chiredzi especially areas like Sengwe in the Limpopo Valley near the border with South Africa where he would descend and get away with whole herds of cattle.

At one homestead in Sengwe, Tarubekera opened a cattle pen sometime in June last year, drove 11 beasts, and vanished in the night undetected.

He would pounce on several other cattle farmers in the livestock-rich Limpopo Valley until police investigations saw him being trekked and all the beasts recovered in his Buffalo Range home area.