Chiragwi excited and disappointed

STAYING COOL . . . Ngezi Platinum Stars coach Takesure Chiragwi is optimistic his team will find a way to competitiveness after dropping crucial points in the first two games of this season’s Castle Lager Premiership football campaign. — Photo by Libertino

Tadious Manyepo

Sports Reporter

NGEZI Platinum Stars may have failed to win their opening two Castle Lager Premier Soccer League matches but coach Takesure Chiragwi is an excited lot.

The Mhondoro club are on two points after as many match days having drawn 1-1 against Bulawayo Chiefs in their opener before posting a goalless stalemate with CAPS United at Baobab on Saturday.

Yet, Chiragwi’s charges seem to be doing well in their overall play except getting the goals. On Saturday, they dominated their opponents in every aspect of the game but they failed to convert the many chances that came their way.

And Chiragwi has every reason to be optimistic going forward given the positive play his players have exhibited in the last two games.

“There is no coach who prepares to lose games. I have accepted the fact that we have played two games and drawn both. It’s normal in football, it’s one of the results in football, we take it.

“I think we had a very good game in terms of the general analysis of the game.

“We have done everything except scoring enough goals to win games,” said Chiragwi.

“Our conversion rate is not up to standard. I think it’s an area that we really need to work on but in terms of the the transition and how we want to perform, I think we are in the right direction.

“I would like to salute my boys for putting total effort in these games.

“We are very happy with the way we are playing.

“Finishing is an area that we really need to work on. But, we are aware that some mistakes can be corrected through playing games week in week out.

“I think we are on the right track to be honest. We are missing chances when we get into the correct positions which is a positive for the team.

“I give credit to the players because what we are doing at training is exactly what they are doing in game situations. Probably, it’s only the technique and the composure which they need to do right but going forward I think we will be in a position to do things correctly.”

Midfielder Marvellous Mukumba, who was the most outstanding player on the field on Saturday, said the Ngezi Platinum Stars are as competitive as other teams on top of them.

“I think as a team drawing at home is very frustrating. We ought to win home games at any cost so naturally, we are frustrated.

“We need to work on our finishing, at training not on match-day,” said Mukumba.

“We need to make sure that going forward we should convert all the chances that come our way.

“We should keep the focus and concentration as a team. The team is playing well but we need the goals as well. Scoring is every player’s responsibility so we need to make sure we do the right thing and get those goals.

“We should have it within our team that we should attain our set goals.”

Ngezi Platinum Stars remain one of the favourites to win the league title this season despite the limping start to the term.