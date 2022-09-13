Chipembere make their intentions clear

Tadious Manyepo-Sports Reporter

BLACK Rhinos have made their intentions clear.

They have shown their competitive professionalism as they eye a top-four finish.

The army side have faced all the three teams involved in the Castle Lager Premiership football equation over the past four weeks.

And none have managed to beat them.

The Stanford “Stix” Mutizwa side were the first club to score a goal against FC Platinum after the log leaders had gone for 10 matches without conceding.

They did not just score a goal but held the platinum miners to a 1-1 draw at Mandava three weeks ago.

With a little bit of luck, Black Rhinos could have won that match.

That result nevertheless pegged back FC Platinum and had second-placed Dynamos won their own game against ZPC Kariba on the same day, they could have reduced the gap between them to just four points.

However, Dynamos would only get a point at Nyamhunga, meaning FC Platinum maintained their six-point grip at the top.

The two-time league champions then hosted Chicken Inn at Vengere the week that followed, another championship contender.

And the soldiers dished out an impressive show to win the match 2-1 and effectively threw the Bulawayo side’s chances of claiming a second title into disarray.

And week in, week out, FC Platinum have been winning, so have been Dynamos and the six-point gap between the two has been like that for over four weeks.

But, Black Rhinos wouldn’t do any favours to Dynamos either when they hosted the giants at Vengere, a venue they have turned into a fortress, on Sunday.

Dynamos took advantage of some lapse on their part in the opening minute and scored through Ghanaian import Emmanuel Paga.

The scoreline remained like that for almost the match distance until Black Rhinos captain Farai Banda clipped a cross that was aided into the nets by Dynamos goalkeeper Taimon Mvula.

FC Platinum, on the other hand, had posted a 2-1 win over Whawha a day earlier to stretch their lead at the summit to eight points.

By the time the referee blew to end the Vengere encounter, the Zvishavane team were eight points ahead of the Glamour Boys.

In a way, Black Rhinos have been pivotal in shaping the top runners for the Castle Lager Premiership crown.

FC Platinum are now in firm grip of the race and are tipped to win their fourth straight championship.

The Mutizwa’s commandeered troops now look to shape the relegation matrix.

They will face all the bottom five teams in five of their remaining seven games.

The relegation equation is one that is very interesting with all the bottom six risking demotion at the end of the marathon.

And, like what they have done at the top of the tree, Black Rhinos are now going to the roots to play a crucial determinant role on those who will eventually get the chop.

The bottom five, which include ZPC Kariba, Harare City, Bulawayo City, Tenax and Whawha in that order, will all face the army team with each of them aware of what defeat will mean to their future in the top-flight.

Mutizwa is excited by the prospect but is very worried given the unpredictability of those fighting for their lives.

The legendary midfielder will approach those games with the same though as his aim remains to finish the season in the top-four.

“I am a bit disappointed, of course, after drawing against Dynamos and FC Platinum given the way we played. But football is like that,” said the August PSL Coach of the Month.

“We were able to beat Chicken Inn then we drew against Dynamos. Well, we are now heading to the home stretch of the championship race where we don’t have any easy fixtures against mostly teams facing the axe.

“I tell you those matches will be very tough. Those matches will be played with high intensity and I know every team will be fighting for their league status.

“At the same time, I am very excited by the prospect of playing super charged games. We are not looking at who we are playing but we are just focused on what we intend to achieve as Black Rhinos. If we can notch a top-four finish then we will be more than happy.”

But, before he can focus on a top four place in the league, Mutizwa will be looking at eliminating Chicken Inn whom his charges face in the quarter-finals of the Chibuku Super Cup at Vengere on Sunday.

PSL yesterday confirmed the venues of the last eight fixtures with Rhinos set to enjoy home advantage at their adopted Rusape venue where they enjoy a massive following.

Giants Dynamos know they have to do well in this tournament and they will be at home, at the National Sports Stadium, against their last edition’s tormentors FC Platinum on Sunday.

DeMbare were dumped by the miners at the same venue in the semi-finals last year and the Tonderai Ndiraya-coached team will be looking for better fortunes this time around.

Elsewhere, Highlanders and Bulawayo Chiefs face-off in a Bulawayo derby at Barbourfields on Sunday while Herentals host Manica Diamonds at the National Sports Stadium on Saturday.

Chibuku Super Cup quarter-final Fixtures

Saturday: Herentals v Manica Diamonds (NSS)

Sunday: Black Rhinos v Chicken Inn (Vengere)

Dynamos v FC Platinum (NSS)

Highlanders v Bulawayo Chiefs (B/F)