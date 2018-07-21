Chipanga The Rap Artiste

Robert Mukondiwa—

Hosiah Chipanga has left the music industry a gift; a rap artiste no less!

The Kwachu Kwachu crooner may have started a church and made a beeline for the world of politics with his recent MP bid but so too has he left the fruit of his loins, Donewell Curtis Chipanga.

Rapping under the moniker Curtis Mayne, the Mutare-based multi-talented rap protégé says he is the next best thing that will hit the nation and defends his very different musical pathway that he has taken compared to his father.

“I am a lead guitarist for my father’s band and have been passionate about music for quite a while but I must emphasize that I have always had a love affair with rap music which speaks to my soul and also my generation,” he says. Curtis Mayne, an unassuming chap, says he feels a bit awkward trying to pull himself from out of his father’s colossal shadow in the music industry to become his own man, especially with expectations always high that he ought to have followed his father’s sungura-cum-religious music genre choice but he is his own man.

“At the end of the day I am Curtis Mayne and people should understand that and I believe my father also understands that I am an individual,” he says.

On whether his father approves of his music genre choice, Curtis Mayne is unsure, although he takes his father’s indifferent silence to be quiet consent, especially coming from an otherwise outspoken soul like Hosiah.

“He sees me hard at work and never raises objections; that to me is a father who is happy with me as a performing artiste. That I also play for his band is another thing that makes us bond well in music,” he says.

Currently working on fresh tunes, Curtis has dropped a few tracks in the past most notably last year and is working towards dropping the ultimate bomb by year end. “It is time for me to be me and shine,” he says.

Notable musicians who have seen their children follow their footsteps include Biggie Tembo, Simon Chimbetu, Oliver Mtukudzi, Leonard Dembo and Safirio Madzikatire.