Chinyoka, Mapindu win

Ellina Mhlanga Senior Sports Reporter

JONATHAN Chinyoka and Rutendo Mapindu emerged winners for the senior men and women at the Harare Athletic Board season-opener cross-country held over the weekend at Morris Depot.

Chinyoka of Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service won the men’s 8km race in 23 minutes 52.54 seconds.

Mapindu of ZRP also had a good day coming tops in the women’s section in 30 minutes 23.27 seconds.

ZPCS coach, Collen Makaza, said the event gave them a platform to assess their state of preparedness for the new season.

“It’s a good start from my athlete Chinyoka to start the new year season with good and positive results as we are training for international competitions. It gave me a better picture of how to keep him fit and working towards major races.

“Now for the Mr Pace cross-country event on January 30 and national cross-country championships on February 19 in Marondera, we are expecting positive results again for both races,” said Makaza.

The Under-20 men and women’s 6km was won by Godknows Sipanela of Powerhouse in 23 minutes 25.20 seconds and Brenda Sibanda of BTMSOA in 31 minutes 37.41 seconds respectively.

The Under-18s competed in a 4km race. Peter Chimukombe of ZRP was first to cross the finish line in the men’s section in 16 minutes 29.64 seconds.

Praise Sosi of Taflow won the women’s category in 20 minutes 25.10 seconds.

Under-14s and Under-12s also took part, competing in the 2km and 1km races respectively.

HAB secretary-general, Sledge Chinyoka, said they had a good turnout and were some positives picked from the weekend’s event as the season begins.