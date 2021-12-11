Chinyaradzo gets Christmas Cheer

Children at Chinyaradzo Children’s Home dance to some music during the Christmas cheer fund event held on Tuesday

Youth Interactive Writer

Chinyaradzo Children’s Home got an early Christmas treat last Tuesday after a number of local companies treated them to a sumptuous meal coupled with some grocery donations and a fully fledged livelihoods project courtesy of the annual Brands that Care Christmas Cheer.

According to Chinyaradzo Children’s Home Supervisor Veniah Mudhara, the initiative is a good shot in the arm as it gave the kids something to cheer about while supporting the home with a sustainable project.

“We are really grateful for this gesture from the Brands that Care Christmas Cheer partners because they really took their time and spend the whole day cooking great meals for the kids and also donated some groceries.

In addition to that, we got 100 layer chickens complete with feeders and drinkers and we believe this project will help us manage our affairs over time from the proceeds,” Mudhara said.

Mudhara who has been with the home for some time said the chicken project was on their wish list for a long time and they were happy that beyond the early Christmas celebrations, the home had been remembered through that project.

“Its not everyday that you wake up to a whole team of companies coming to cook for you and spend the day with you.

They came in with an experienced Chef who really went out of her way to prepare exquisite meals for the kids and they loved it.

In addition to that, the chicken project is like an answered prayer because we had long wished for it and we are happy that we got 100 layers that are bearing point of lay. We will do our best to manage this project sustainably,” she said.

The 100 layers were donated by Ebenezer Distributors who are one of the partners to the annual Christmas Cheer and the company’s managing director Lameck Mazaiwana said they were happy to support the noble cause.

“We are blessed for others and as a wholly indigenous company we felt compelled to support the home with this later project.

The 100 birds came with the feed as well as feeder and drinkers and we will continue providing technical support to Chinyaradzo so that the project is a success. Once the layers start laying eggs, we will asp support them with an incubator so that by April or so next year they will be having over 500 layer chickens here,” Mazaiwana said.

SA based Chef Mizpah Mudikanwi Bore widely known as Chef on Duty prepared a special meal for the children. Various partners supported the event and these include among others Trend-Zone Defined Wear, Radnor Mine, Wezhaz Executive Cars, Kitchen-Link, Kusi Chemicals, Anointed Hands, PA System Doctors, Chef on Duty, LoneStar Construction, Allusol Design and Fitting Experts, Ebenezer Distributors, Boss Lazee Holdings and Preeminence Hardware.

The Brands that Care Christmas Cheer is an annual event that started in 2019 with a view to facilitate corporate social responsible behaviour by business players.

Through this initiative, various business players come together and pull resources which they donate to an identified beneficiary.

The concept is coordinatinated by Esteem Communications a local public relations and advertising agency.