Chinhoyi woman stabbed to death, police launch manhunt for killer

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

POLICE in Chinhoyi are hunting for a local man who is believed to have stabbed to death a woman over unclear circumstances.

The 42-year-old woman identified as Rachel Ncube was allegedly stabbed to death by Criswell Makuvatsine Musiiwa as she tried to restrain him from burning down her homestead.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the launch of the manhunt following the tragedy.

“Police in Chinhoyi are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Criswell Makuvatsine Musiiwa who is being sought in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Village 3, Portlet Farm, Chinhoyi on 15 October 2023 in which Rachael Ncube (42) died.

“The suspect allegedly burnt the victim’s houses before stabbing her in the chest with a knife after she had tried to refrain him from torching the houses,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

The suspect fled from the scene after committing the offence.