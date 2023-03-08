Chinhoyi Municipality IT manager arrested

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

A Chinhoyi Municipality manager was Monday arrested by Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) for allegedly tampering with the council’s computer system in 2010 to create a fraudulent rates account.

Pellington Mumiriki, the Information Technology (IT) Manager, yesterday appeared before Provincial Magistrate Mr Langton Ndokera facing criminal abuse of office charges after his actions led to unprocedural parcelling of land to a then councillor.

Mr Ndokera granted Mumiriki $30 000 bail.

He will be back in court on March 31, 2023, for routine remand.

Prosecuting, Mr Tafadzwa Knight Rwodzi, told the court that in 2010, the accused, then systems administrator acted contrary to the nature of his duties by logging into the council accounting system and creating a rates account for a stand knowing very well that it was not his duty to do so.

The municipality lost the stand to an unnamed Chinhoyi councillor.