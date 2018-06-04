‘Chinhoyi 7’ premieres in style

Tafadzwa Zimoyo Senior Arts Reporter

The long-waited and much-publicised local movie, “Chinhoyi 7” finally premiered last Friday and got overwhelming response.

The movie, produced by United Kingdom-based Tawanda Sarireni and directed by Moses Matanda premiered in all movie cinemas at Ster Kinekor, Sam Levy, Borrowdale with high attendance.

The glitz and glamour event saw local film-makers, actors, celebrities, diplomats, army generals, musicians and other military forces officers rubbing shoulders.

In a speech read on his behalf by permanent secretary of Ministry of Defence and War Veterans Affairs Martin Rushwaya, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga said the film is a milestone achievement in the history of the Ministry of Defence.

The Vice President, who is also the Minister of Defence, said previous media productions mainly concentrated on the roles of Zimbabwe Defence Forces through documentaries and related productions.

“‘Chinhoyi 7’ film is based on a true story of the Chinhoyi battle of 1966 fought by the famous seven gallant ZANLA freedom fighters near the town Chinhoyi.

“The other reason why ZDF joined hands with Honde Valley TV to shoot this film was the need to revive the local film industry and contribute to national employment creation,” he said.

He applauded the movie, stating that it matches international standards.

“I have been informed that this film project was produced using very modern and state of the art equipment. I urge all players in the film industry to continue working hard to produce quality productions in order for us to firmly establish ourselves in the international film industry.”

In an interview, movie producer Sarireni, said he was happy they finally made it after a long wait.

“Believe you me, I am on cloud nine that the long wait is over. Zimbabweans can now watch the movie in all cinemas across the country and plans are underway to take it internationally. I was very impressed and encouraged by the turn out,” he said.

The film was well directed and articulates events in a way that gives viewers an insight into the liberation war.

The camerawork is good with exceptional scenes of live bombs and helicopter shoot outs.

The lightning was good with makeup and costume designs being done in the best way to depict what was transpiring in that era.

To some, the movie ended with extreme suspense as they wanted to know what would happen next, but the producer said the major aim was to revisit the Battle of Chinhoyi.