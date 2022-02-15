Chinhoi on the verge of fourth win

Takudzwa Chitsiga Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN golfer Robson Chinhoi is on the verge of making his fourth win of the season in the Kenya Open eighth leg of the Safari Tour when he goes into today’s final round leading the field at Muthiiga Golf Club in Nairobi, Kenya.

The Mutare-born Chinhoi is fresh from winning his third event on the tour after last week’s number one finish at Limuru Country Club on the outskirts of Nairobi.

Chinhoi increased his lead from one to six shots as 23 players including two amateurs survived the second round cut, to move to the last two rounds of the KCB Bank sponsored tournament.

Chinhoi has a six shots lead ahead of Malawian Paul Chindale after carding 64 and 66 for a total 130.

Leading scores:

Robson Chinhoi (Zim 64, 66=130

Paul Chidale(Maw) 66, 70= 136

Ronald Rugumayo (Ug) 69, 68= 137

Daniel Nduva (Ke) 65, 72= 137

Erick Ooko (Ke) 70, 68= 138

Jeff Kubwa (Ke) 73, 66= 139

Samuel Njoroge (Ke) 72, 67= 139.