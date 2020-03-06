Chinese team to assess Wilkins Hospital

Health and Child Care Minister Dr Obadiah Moyo and Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Guo Shaochun observe Wilkins Hospital staff as they demonstrate their preparedness to handle coronavirus in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Justin Mutenda

Paidamoyo Chipunza Senior Health Reporter

China will be sending a technical team to Zimbabwe for a needs assessment at the country’s coronavirus isolation centre, the Wilkins Infectious Disease Hospital in Harare, to achieve satisfactory preparedness amid confirmation of Southern Africa’s first case in South Africa yesterday.

Speaking after visiting the isolation centre yesterday, Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Guo Shaochun said he was happy with Government’s efforts in putting in place an isolation unit.

He said the fact that there was no confirmed case of coronavirus in Zimbabwe did not mean the country was lucky, but was a result of cooperation between Beijing and Harare as well as other partners to ensure the adoption of necessary measures to prevent coronavirus.

“China would like us to assist African countries in fighting against coronavirus within our ability; that is why we came here and to discuss that possibility of upgrading some basic conditions of this hospital,” said Ambassador Guo.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom’s Department for International Development (DFID) has donated computers, TV monitoring equipment, data devices and protective clothing for further boosting the country’s preparedness.

The devices, which cost about £100 000 are expected to see the immediate operationalisation of the country’s Public Health Emergency Preparedness Unit.

Officially handing over DFID’s donation to the Government, DFID Head of Mission Ms Cate Turton said their assistance was timely considering that neighbouring South Africa now had a confirmed case.

Ms Turton said the UK was committed to assisting Zimbabwe in strengthening its health disaster preparedness.

“Today (yesterday), we are handing over a supply of equipment for the public health emergency operational centre, so that it starts functioning in response to the urgent situation that we are facing,” said Ms Turton.

Health and Child Care Minister Dr Obadiah Moyo applauded the Chinese and British for their assistance.