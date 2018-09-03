Chinese President Xi meets Sudanese president

Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) meets with Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, September 2, 2018. – Xinhua

BEIJING. — The Seventh Ministerial Conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) was held on Sunday in Beijing.

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Chinese Minister of Commerce Zhong Shan co-chaired the meeting with South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Lindiwe Sisulu and South African Minister of Trade and Industry Rob Davies.

Attending the meeting were foreign ministers and ministers or representatives responsible for foreign economic and trade affairs from 53 African members of the FOCAC and senior representatives of the African Union Commission. This year marks the 18th anniversary of the establishment of FOCAC and the forum has become a model of South-South cooperation and a banner of international cooperation with Africa, Wang said.

During the FOCAC Beijing Summit, President Xi Jinping on behalf of the Chinese government will put forward the specific vision on building a China-Africa community with a shared future, and announce proposals and measures by the Chinese side to strengthen China-Africa cooperation in the future, Wang said, adding that the summit will be a historical one that will enhance China-Africa solidarity and cooperation.

Sisulu said African countries appreciate China’s long-term assistance and support, admire its enormous achievements, and are willing to learn from the country’s development experience. African countries will work closely with China to push for a successful FOCAC Beijing Summit, Sisulu said. Gambia, Sao Tome and Principe, and Burkina Faso were welcomed and congratulated as new FOCAC members at the meeting. – Xinhua