Chinese national extorted of US$3 000 by bogus police officers

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

One of the suspects who allegedly duped a Chinese national of US$3000 by faking to be police officers has appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court.

Primrose Tarumbiswa (45) appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi charged with extortion.

Prosecuting, Mr Zororai Nkomo alleged that on May 9, at around 11:30am Tarumbiswa in connivance with five other other accomplices who are still at large planned to steal from the complainant Xie Haiyan.

At around 12pm, Tarumbiswa phoned Haiyan requesting to meet him purpoting that she wants to order some goods from China.

The two met at around 5pm at corner Leopold Takawira and Josiah Tongogara.

She was driving a Toyota Vitz and invited Haiyan into her vehicle when five other accused persons approached the motor vehicle and introduced themselves as police officers.

They accused Haiyan of dealing in illicit drugs, bulk diesel and foreign currency.

They also advised him that he was under arrest and they took him into another vehicle and drove away alleging that they were taking him to the police station.

They demanded US$20 000 for his release but Haiyan told them that he only had US$3 000 which he handed over to the gang.

The gang decided to release him and Haiyan went to the police station to file a report.