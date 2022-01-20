Chinese leader talks tough on corruption

BEIJING. – Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is also the general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has called for unrelenting efforts in exercising full and rigorous governance over the Party, saying that the CPC will continue to show zero tolerance for corruption.

President Xi, who is also chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks on Tuesday at the sixth plenary session of the 19th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the CPC, the party’s top discipline watchdog. The annual session ends today in Beijing.

It was imperative that the party maintain its political orientation in fighting corruption and coordinate efforts in creating a deterrent against corruption, strengthening measures to prevent corruption and building moral defences against corruption.

President Xi warned that the confrontation between corruption and anti-corruption is still ongoing and taking on new characteristics.

The CPC still faced a long and arduous task in guarding against the unwarranted influence of various interest groups, responding to hidden and increasingly sophisticated corrupt behaviour, thoroughly removing opportunities for misconduct, phasing out systemic corruption and defusing risks and potential hazards.

He urged officials, and especially senior officials, to improve their awareness and capacity to guard against corruption and any attempts at corruption, saying that they must lead by example in disciplining their spouses and children and distance themselves from wrongdoing.

Anti-graft watchdogs nationwide investigated 470 000 cases of corruption in the first nine months of 2021, in which 414 000 officials, including 22 at the provincial or ministerial level, were punished for their wrongdoing, according to the CCDI.

The CPC, over the course of its century of history, has developed the people’s democracy and accepted oversight from the people while exercising full and rigorous governance over the party and promoting self-reform.

The CPC had the courage to uphold the truth and correct its mistakes, which ensured its long-term success and growth.

Going forward, the party must adhere to its overarching principle of enhancing political building and the fundamental political direction of furthering its self-reform, resolutely implement its eight-point frugality rules and maintain the momentum of fighting corruption and other misconduct, he said.

It is important to enhance the political functions of Party organizations and their power to organize and unite and forge a group of officials who dare and excel in fighting and moving forward with self-reform.

He highlighted the necessity for the CPC to develop a system of institutions and norms that can enable its self-improvement and self-reform.

President Xi called for efforts to consolidate the outcomes from the Party history learning campaign in order to enable all members to be resolute and purposeful in remaining true to their original aspirations and missions and secure trailblazing progress in promoting growth.

All CPC members must translate their loyalty to the party and people into actions, carry forward the Party’s glorious traditions and fine work style, dedicate themselves to the cause of the CPC and people and deliver a good performance in the new and testing journey, he said. – ChinaDaily.com