Chinese First Lady visits day care pre-school in SA

China’s First Lady Peng Liyuan who is also a UNESCO Special Envoy for the Advancement of Girls' and Women's Education, visited Uthando Day Care Pre-school in the eastern suburb of Pretoria, on July 24, 2018. She was accompanied by South Africa’s First Lady Dr Tshepo Motsepe. - Xinhua

PRETORIA. — Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping and a UNESCO Special Envoy for the Advancement of Girls’ and Women’s Education, visited a pre-school in the South African capital of Pretoria on Tuesday.

China’s First Lady was accompanied by Dr Tshepo Motsepe, wife of South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa, and a representative of the African Self-Help Association Trust during the visit.

Scores of South African children waving the national flags of China and South Africa shouted, “Welcome, welcome”, in Chinese and English upon Peng’s arrival at Uthando Day Care Pre-school in the east suburb of the capital.

The children sang in Chinese An Ode to the Goose, a short poem written in China’s Tang Dynasty.

Peng applauded their pronunciation and gave the children toys, stationery and books as gifts.

Peng said children bear upon the future of a country.

Moral education is the most important in early education, when the children should be guided to aspire high and cultivate their moral characters, she said.

The Chinese First Lady also called on the children to carry forward the friendship between China and South Africa when they grow up. – Xinhua