Chinese firms donate towards Cholera fight

Chamber of Chinese Enterprises in Zimbabwe (CCEZ) vice chair Shanel Liu (second from left) and chamber secretary Jay Li (right) handover a cholera response supplies donation to Ministry of Health and Child Care provincial human resources officer Gideon Mapokotera at Beatrice Road Infectious Diseases Hospital in Harare today, while Violet Badza (second from right) and BRIDH superintendent Dr Clemence Duri (centre) look on. Picture by Memory Mangombe.

Mutsawashe Mashandure Herald Correspondent

The Chamber of Chinese Enterprises in Zimbabwe (CCEZ) today donated goods worth US$10 000 to the City of Harare’s Beatrice Road Infectious Diseases Hospital (BRIDH), to help the institution fight against Cholera, as corporates and individuals continue to assist in the fight against the bacterial disease.

Some of the goods donated by CCEZ include blankets, medicines, disinfections, food, waste bins, and gunboats.

Speaking during the handover ceremony in Harare, (CCEZ) vice chair Shanel Liu said the initiative testifies to their solidarity and commitment to supporting each other as humanity.

“The donation we present today is a symbol of our solidarity and commitment to supporting one another in times of need.

“We know that this donation might be a drop in the ocean regarding the national cholera response requirements, but it is also a step in our collective journey towards a healthier and brighter future,” she said.

Liu said she hoped the supplies would provide relief to the needy and contribute towards the ongoing efforts of “our brothers and sisters on the front lines”.

Beatrice Road Infectious Diseases Hospital superintendent, Dr Clemence Duri applauded CCEZ’s initiative, saying it will go a long way in motivating staff and reaching out to communities in efforts to curb the spread of cholera.

Mr Duri added that the donations will assist patients from across the country, and not only those based in Harare.

Ministry of Health and Child Care provincial HR officer, Mr Gideon Mapokotera, thanked the Chinese enterprises for giving a hand.

“This donation is going to go a long way towards responding to the cholera outbreak. As you might be aware, we had an increase in the number of cholera cases, beginning from the end of December 2023 to early January, and our resources were a bit strained. We, therefore, thank the Chinese firms for their help,” he said.