Chinese Embassy bails out Mbare traders

Trust Freddy

The Chinese Embassy in partnership with Teen Rescue Mission has donated more than US$6000 in school fees and stationery to children whose parents were affected by the Mbare inferno.

This comes after President Mnangagwa declared the Mbare fire a State of Disaster after the inferno affected more than 4 000 traders.

The donation benefitted 100 families with each family receiving US$35 to cover school fees, as well as an assortment of school stationery which include twenty 72-page exercise books, one 2-quire exercise book, pens, pencil cases, and sellotapes.

Speaking during the handover ceremony in Harare on Friday, Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe His Excellency Zhou Ding said Mbare Musika has long been a symbol of resilience and entrepreneurship.

“A friend in need is a friend indeed. My colleagues and I share the sorrow of our brothers and sisters here.

“To compliment the Government’s efforts for a speedy recovery of livelihoods, our embassy decided to support the school children from affected families with school fees and stationery to ensure that they are able to continue with education,” he said.

He said China’s partnership with the Government of Zimbabwe, local communities, and civil society organisations has resulted in many fruitful outcomes that benefit local communities.

“I sincerely hope that the affected families and the children are empowered by the love and assistance given to them. I also hope that Mbare Musika will soon revive its former prosperity,” he said.

Teen Rescue Mission director Mr Abraham Matuke said they will continue looking for more partnerships to support the affected families.

“According to our database, more than 4000 families were affected by the incident.

“This is the journey we have started and we will continue to look for more partners to assist school children from affected families,” he said.