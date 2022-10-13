China, with ‘fighting spirit’, to put national interest first

Visitors stand in front of an image of President Xi Jinping, at an exhibition titled “Forging Ahead in the New Era” during an organised media tour ahead of the 20th national Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing this week

BEIJING. – The Communist Party of China (CPC) has “prioritised national interests” and displayed a “fighting spirit” in the past five years, it said yesterday, in the most explicit acknowledgement yet that it has put domestic factors first in dealings with other countries.

Observers say this affirmation of foreign policy during a key meeting, in a review of diplomacy under the leadership of President Xi Jinping, is a clear signal that China will continue to be assertive, with Cde Xi expected to renew his rule this month.

The party’s Central Committee made its pronouncement at its seventh plenum, state news agency Xinhua reported yesterday. The four-day plenum was its last meeting before a leadership reshuffle at the Congress which starts on Sunday.

The party has “prioritised national interests and put internal politics first, maintained strategic patience, displayed fighting spirit, fought to safeguard national dignity and core interests,” Xinhua reported.

The party counts among its achievements its “proper management” of the risks and challenges brought about by the Ukraine crisis, the “continued struggle against separatism and foreign interference” and tight implementation of Covid-19 curbs.

China has denounced Western meddling in Hong Kong, a former British colony that returned to Chinese rule in 1997, and stressed its territorial claims to self-ruled Taiwan.

The Central Committee, consisting of about 360 top party officials, voted by a show of hands to approve a report Xi will make at the Congress and a draft for the party constitution amendment. Changes will be unveiled at the Congress.

The plenary session also discussed and adopted a report to be made by the 19th CPC Central Committee to the 20th CPC National Congress, a work report of the 19th CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) to the congress, and an amendment to the CPC Constitution. The three documents will be submitted to the upcoming Party Congress for examination and deliberation, read the communiqué.

During the session, Cde Xi delivered explanatory remarks on the draft report by the 19th CPC Central Committee to the 20th CPC National Congress. Cde Wang Huning made explanations on the draft amendment to the CPC Constitution.

Chinese experts said that the plenary session is like a final preparation for the 20th CPC National Congress, to finish the procedure and to open the overture for the upcoming significant political event.

Over the past five years, the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core has united and led the whole Party, the armed forces and the people of all ethnic groups in effectively coping with the grave and complex international situation and a series of major risks and challenges, and pushing forward socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era in an energetic manner, according to the communiqué. – Global Times