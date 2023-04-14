  • Today Fri, 14 Apr 2023

China urges U.S. to explain leaked intel and spying on other countries

China urges U.S. to explain leaked intel and spying on other countries

Noting the leaked Pentagon documents, Wang Wenbin, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said during a regular press conference on Wednesday that the United States should explain to the international community why it is spying on other countries.

Wang made the remarks in response to a query on the recent reports of Pentagon’s leaked documents, which reveal the deep involvement of the U.S. in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, as well as its continuing close surveillance of allies, including Israel and South Korea.

Citing multiple media reports, Wang said the leaked intelligence documents show the U.S. is deeply involved in the Ukraine crisis and that it is still using its technological advantages to secretly spy on countries around the world, including its allies.

The leaks have already drawn responses from some foreign governments. For example, South Korea’s presidential office said on Monday it will demand the U.S. to take appropriate action over reports of the U.S.’s alleged spying on its top security officials, once details of the matter are confirmed. – CGTN

You Might Also Like

/
  • China’s March exports surge 14.8%,... Uncategorized

    China’s March exports surge 14.8%,...

    China’s exports surged 14.8 percent in U.S. dollar terms from a year ago in March, greatly exceeding market expectations and pointing to a positive growth momentum for the country’s trade sector. The export figures released by Chinese customs on Thursday surprised economists who anticipated a 7 percent decline in a Reuters poll, even though imports […]

    Continue Reading...

Comments