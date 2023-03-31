China to further expand market access: Premier Li

Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with Chinese and foreign business representatives attending the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2023 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 30, 2023. /Xinhua

Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Thursday that China will keep offering a better environment and higher quality services to all kinds of businesses, reaffirming Beijing’s resolve to attract more investment.

Li made the remarks when meeting with Chinese and foreign business representatives attending the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2023 in Boao, south China’s Hainan Province.

After listening to speeches from the representatives, the premier expressed appreciation to them for their attention to and support for China’s development, as well as their positive contributions.

All types of enterprises, including foreign-funded businesses, have witnessed and contributed to China’s rapid economic growth and long-term social stability, Li said.

Li highlighted his hope that all entrepreneurs will play a leading role in boosting confidence and improving expectations.

It should be noted that despite the current difficulties, the historical trend of economic globalization will not change, the sound fundamentals of China’s economic development will not change, the general direction of reform and opening-up will not change, and the outstanding strengths of China’s enormous market and complete industrial system will not change, he said.

The Chinese government will continue to maintain the stability of macro policy and pursue high-standard rules of international trade, creating a first-rate business environment that’s market-oriented, internationalized and law-based, Li said.

China will expand the global-oriented network of high-standard free trade areas and promote the high-quality development of the Belt and Road Initiative, said the premier.

The business representatives said they are willing to participate thoroughly in promoting China’s high-quality development, increase investment in China, strengthen cooperation with China in multiple fields and remain committed to their long-term development in China. – CGTN