China to further advance global biosecurity governance: MOFA spokesperson

China will continue to work with the international community to take this Review Conference as a new starting point and further advance the global biosecurity governance, aimed at making more contribution to universal security and common development, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

Noting that the Ninth Review Conference of the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC) concluded on December 16 in Geneva, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said the Conference conducted a thorough review to the global biosecurity situation and the implementation of the BWC.

It also adopted the final outcome document, further enhanced the effectiveness of the Convention, promoted the full compliance of the BWC through ways such as formulating legally-binding measures and decided to set up a working group, she said.

This Conference and its outcomes mark the important progress in global biosecurity governance, which is in line with the common interests of the international community, Mao said, adding that China welcomes this.

President Xi Jinping stressed when presenting the Global Security Initiative that we should stay committed to maintaining security in both traditional and non-traditional domains, and work together on global challenges including biosecurity, Mao said.

Mao said this conference saw China’s in-depth participation and utmost effort to facilitate the adoption of the final outcome document of the Ninth Review Conference, adding that China proposed establishing a verification mechanism to ensure BWC compliance, promoting the peaceful use of bio-tech, and making bio-tech more inclusive.

“These proposals reflect the common will shared broadly by States Parties, especially developing countries,” she said, and the Tianjin Biosecurity Guidelines for Codes of Conduct for Scientists put forward by China received wide support. – CGTN