China supports children’s welfare

Speaking at the Open House Event for the Day of the African Child, hosted by Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Zhou Ding and his spouse at the embassy on Wednesday, Mrs Lyu said she had been greatly impressed by the talent exhibited by Zimbabwean children across various fields of interest.

Wallace Ruzvidzo-Herald Reporter

China is committed to supporting all children in need of assistance across the country, Mrs Lyu Renhong, wife of China’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe has said.

Speaking at the Open House Event for the Day of the African Child, hosted by Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Zhou Ding and his spouse at the embassy on Wednesday, Mrs Lyu said she had been greatly impressed by the talent exhibited by Zimbabwean children across various fields of interest.

Their tenacity and zeal, she said, should be nurtured as it would aid in the development of the country.

“It is an honour to have the students and teachers from Wise Owl Primary School Westgate, Masaisai Primary School and Gateway Primary School to join us today for a cultural experience at our embassy. We are delighted to extend our warmest hospitality to each and every one of you.

“As the wife of the Ambassador, I am deeply moved by the enthusiasm, warmth and talent of our Zimbabwean children.

“Your presence here today is a testament to the enduring spirit of friendship and cooperation between China and Zimbabwe,” she said.

Mrs Lyu said Zimbabwean children embodied the rich tapestry of cultural heritage and the boundless potential of future leaders.

“Your experiences, your dreams, and your aspirations are at the heart of our mission to foster closer ties between our two nations.

“I am also particularly encouraged to learn that some of you are interested in Chinese culture and already studying Chinese.

“Your dedication to learning our language not only opens doors to new opportunities, but also serves as a bridge of understanding between our peoples. I urge you to continue your studies diligently and become proud ambassadors of the China-Zimbabwe friendship,” she said.

China, said Mrs Lyu, attaches great importance to the well-being and development of Zimbabwean children.

“We are committed to supporting Zimbabwean children in every way possible, whether through school construction, educational programs, cultural exchanges, or humanitarian assistance.

“As you explore our embassy today, I hope you will be inspired by the shared values of sincerity, mutual respect and cooperation that unite our two countries.

“Let us work hand in hand to build a brighter future for generations to come. Thank you once again for gracing us with your presence. May this Open House be a memorable and enriching experience for all,” she said.