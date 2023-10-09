China says ‘deeply concerned’ over Palestinian-Israeli clash, urges ceasefire

China is deeply concerned about the current escalation of tensions and violence between the Palestinians and the Israelis and calls on relevant parties to remain calm and exercise restraint, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Sunday.

The spokesperson made the remarks in response to the fierce conflicts between Israel and Palestinian armed groups in the Gaza Strip that have caused massive casualties on both sides.

In a statement, the unnamed spokesperson urged an immediate end to the hostilities to protect civilians and avoid further deterioration of the situation.

The recurrence of the conflict shows once again that the protracted standstill of the peace process cannot last, said the spokesperson, adding that the fundamental way out of the conflict lies in implementing the two-state solution and establishing an independent State of Palestine.

“The international community needs to act with greater urgency, step up input into the Palestine question, facilitate the early resumption of peace talks between Palestine and Israel, and find a way to bring about enduring peace,” said the spokesperson. China will continue to work relentlessly with the international community toward achieving that end, added the spokesperson. – CGTN