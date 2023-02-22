China, Russia to strengthen cooperation, improve global governance

Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee meets with Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, Moscow, Russia, February 21, 2023. /Chinese Foreign Ministry

China and Russia agreed to continue to strengthen cooperation within multilateral frameworks and make more efforts to improve global governance, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee met with Nikolai Patrushev, secretary of Russia’s National Security Council on Tuesday in Moscow.

At a strategic security consultation conference, the two sides discussed the current international strategic situation, and agreed to jointly practice multilateralism, oppose any form of unilateral bullying, and promote democracy in international relations and a multi-polar world.

Both sides agreed to strengthen cooperation, firmly safeguard peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region, and oppose Cold War mentality, bloc confrontation and ideological antagonism.

The two sides also exchanged views on the Ukraine crisis. – CGTN