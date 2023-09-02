China reaffirms support for Zim

Blessings Chidakwa-Zimpapers Elections Desk

Zimbabwe’s all-weather friend, China, yesterday said it was ready and committed to continue working with the re-elected Zanu PF Government while also congratulating President Mnangagwa on his victory.

Speaking after meeting President Mnangagwa at State House yesterday, Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Zhou Ding, who was leading a Chinese delegation, said they were honoured to be interacting with President Mnangagwa following his re-election.

“We talked about the current situation, the political situation, and about our future cooperation. Our government is looking forward to working with the new Government of Zimbabwe for the strengthening of our cooperation in the future,” he said.

“I sent a congratulatory message to his Excellency and also we are expecting our Chinese President his Excellency Xi Jinping to officially congratulate the new President.”

Ambassador Zhou recently said the two nations will continue to advance their bilateral exchanges and cooperation in various areas and deliver tangible benefits to both countries’ peoples.

Through President Mnangagwa’s engagement and re-engagement policy Zimbabwe has been benefitting immensely by doing signature projects such as the expansion of Hwange Thermal Power Station units 7 and 8 funded through Chinese finance.

The Chinese government also funded the construction of the country’s iconic New Parliament Building in Mt Hampden.

Zimbabwe and China have always been sincere friends and partners building on the two countries’ traditional friendship and the principle of mutual benefit.