China ready to support human resource development

Wallace Ruzvidzo Herald Reporter

CHINA is committed to supporting Zimbabwe’s efforts towards the attainment of Vision 2030 through initiating human resources development that sharpens already existing talents, Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Zhou Ding has said.

Speaking at a reception for China-Zimbabwe human resources development co-operation in Harare yesterday, Ambassador Zhou said relations between the two countries were continuing on an upward trajectory.

This, he said, had seen the two countries carry out bilateral projects as well as promoting trade and investments.

“To our all-weather friend, Zimbabwe, China would like to carry out more human resources development programmes and help Zimbabwe cultivate more talents, to support its efforts to attain Vision 2030 and realise its modernisation and industrialisation agenda.

“I would also like take this opportunity to emphasise that China’s human resources development co-operation with Zimbabwe not only relies on the training programmes organised by the two governments, but also on the practice of carrying out bilateral projects and promoting trade and investment,” he said.

Ambassador Zhou outlined some of the projects that China has partnered with Zimbabwe in recent years including the Hwange Power Station Units 7 and 8 expansion as well as the extension and upgrade of Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

“In recent years, China-Zimbabwe practical co-operation has maintained a sound momentum. Together we have materialised a large number of great projects in Zimbabwe, such as the New Parliament Building, the Hwange Power Station expansion for Unit 7 and 8, the expansion of Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, the National Pharmaceutical warehouse, the NetOne National Mobile Broadband Phase III Project, the Anti-Narcotic Laboratory, etc., and some gigantic industrial projects invested in by China’s private sector.

“These flagship projects have also helped to introduce cutting-edge technologies, management expertise to Zimbabwe, and enhance the capacity building of Zimbabwe,” he said.

In the past 20 years, China has trained at least 6 000 Zimbabweans in human resources development with 490 participating in last year’s programmes.

“Our human resources development co-operation has yielded very fruitful outcomes. In the past 20 years, China has trained more than 160 000 African talents including over 6 000 Zimbabweans.

“In 2023, a total of over 490 Zimbabweans participated in our programmes.

“In partnership with different Zimbabwean Government agencies, we conducted four bilateral training programmes specially designed and organised for Zimbabwe trainees last year in China.

“These include the Ministerial workshop on Zimbabwe economic development planning, the seminar on strategies and reforms in Zimbabwe’s economic development, the seminar on public management for senior Government officials, and the training course for professional nurses.

“All the attendees including friends who are present here today are making great contributions to Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030 and its national development goals.

“What is equally important is that through these training programmes, the people-to-people exchanges between our two countries have been strengthened, and the traditional friendship between us has been further consolidated,” Ambassador Zhou said.