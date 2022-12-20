China pledges to promote ‘orderly reopening’ of land border crossings

China pledges to promote ‘orderly reopening’ of land border crossings Chinese customs officials checking exported machines, Heihe, Heilongjiang Province, China, November 1, 2022. /CFP

The Herald

China pledges to actively promote the “orderly reopening” of its land border crossings and ensure “smooth customs clearance” at various ports to facilitate international business activities, said the country’s General Administration of Customs (GAC) on Tuesday.

The customs said it will focus on better coordinating epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development.

“[We will] optimize and adjust epidemic prevention and control measures in border ports, actively promote the orderly reopening of land border ports, vigorously coordinate and ensure smooth customs clearance at various ports, and facilitate international economic and trade exchanges while maintaining the prevention of COVID-19 cases imported from abroad,” said the GAC. – CGTN

