China-Guyana joint statement stresses cooperation in various fields

China and Guyana have vowed to deepen and expand cooperation at bilateral and multilateral levels, according to a joint statement released by the Chinese government on Monday.

The statement was issued during Guyanese President Irfaan Ali’s state visit to China. Ali on Friday also attended the opening ceremony of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, capital of southwest China’s Sichuan Province.

The two sides reaffirmed their respect for each other’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity and their support for each other in choosing their own paths of development in accordance with their national conditions on the basis of the principles of mutual respect and mutual benefit and in conformity with the purposes of the United Nations Charter and international law, the statement read.

The Guyanese side also reiterated its firm support for the one-China principle.

Ali expressed gratitude for China’s support in Guyana’s economic development, including the area of infrastructural development, the statement said, adding the two sides are committed to deepening economic cooperation, including expanding trade and investment, and expanding cooperation in areas such as infrastructure, agriculture, health, energy and education.

According to the statement, the Guyanese side highly appreciates the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the Global Development Initiative (GDI), the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative proposed by China.

Recalling the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana and the Government of the People’s Republic of China on Cooperation within the Framework of the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road Initiative on July 27, 2018, the Guyanese side expressed its willingness to negotiate and sign a cooperation plan for the joint building of the BRI with the Chinese side, the statement added.

China expressed its appreciation to Ali for the constructive role played by the Guyanese side in regional and international issues, particularly in the areas of food security, regional integration and cooperation between China and Latin America. Ali said that both developed and developing countries should focus on promoting food, climate and energy security in order to advance sustainable development. Both sides agreed that the GDI could help achieve that goal.

The two sides also agreed to expand cultural and educational cooperation, emphasizing the importance of people-to-people exchanges. In order to enhance mutual understanding and friendship between the peoples of the two countries, the two sides decided to support cooperation between the educational institutions of the two countries, promote student exchange programs and foster cultural cooperation.

In view of the global challenges posed by climate change, the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to continue to advocate for combating climate change and promoting sustainable development at the international level. To this end, the two sides are committed to expanding renewable energy sources and strengthening cooperation in the areas of climate resilience and adaptation.