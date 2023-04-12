China-France Ties: Chinese president holds another meeting with French counterpart Macron in southern city

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds talks with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, April 6, 2023. /Xinhua

Following an official meeting and a state dinner with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, Chinese President Xi Jinping came to Guangzhou, the capital city of south China’s Guangdong Province, where the two leaders had another sit-down. CGTN’s Tang Bo has more from Guangzhou.

TANG BO Guangzhou “President Xi Jinping held an informal meeting with his French counterpart on Friday in Guangzhou. It’s the second meeting between the two leaders after the French President kicked off his visit to China on Wednesday.

“It is rare for President Xi Jinping to meet foreign dignitaries outside Beijing. Experts say the meeting in Guangzhou has highlighted China’s enthusiasm for the French leader, and its readiness to share new opportunities in China’s new development with countries around the world.

“Guangzhou is the provincial capital of south China’s Guangdong Province, an export powerhouse and one of China’s most affluent regions. France was China’s third-largest trading partner in the European Union last year. The two countries saw bilateral trade exceed 100 billion euros last year, and Guangdong alone accounted for about one-fifth of China’s total trade with France.

“The French leader has taken a group of French business executives with him. Representatives from aviation giant Airbus, transport systems developer Alstom and energy company EDF are among those on the trip. Most of these French companies have been cultivating in Guangdong for many years, and some even regard Guangdong as a major business market.

“And on Thursday, President Xi said China and France have maintained high-frequency and high-quality strategic communication in a hybrid format, supported each other in the fight against COVID-19, and seen robust growth in bilateral trade and important outcomes from cooperation in aerospace, aviation, agriculture, food and other areas.

“Therefore, experts say, visiting Guangzhou will help the French President get a better understanding of the new phase of China’s opening-up, and help the country and Europe stay confident in cooperating with China. Tang Bo, CGTN, Guangzhou, Guangdong Province.” – CGTN