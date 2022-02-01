China donates more COVID-19 vaccine doses to Tanzania’s Zanzibar

DAR ES SALAAM- Tanzania’s Zanzibar on Friday received 200,000 doses of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine from China.

The vaccines were handed over to the Representative of the Zanzibar Revolutionary Government, Minister for Education and Vocational Training Simai Mohammed Said, by the Chinese Consul General in Zanzibar Zhang Zhisheng at the Abeid Amani Karume International Airport.

Said thanked China for the support, saying it will help to vaccinate people in the Zanzibar archipelago.

The minister urged Zanzibaris to vaccinate against the pandemic, saying the vaccines were safe after they were approved by the World Health Organization.

Zhang reaffirmed China’s keenness to always stand with Zanzibaris in the fight against COVID-19.

“We will keep sharing experiences and providing assistance as per our capacity,” said the Chinese diplomat.

On July 31, 2021, Tanzania’s Zanzibar received a batch of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine doses and syringes donated by China. – Xinhua