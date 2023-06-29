China donates 1 050 tonnes of rice and flour

Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Professor Paul Mavima (third from right), Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Zhou Ding (third from left), Foreign Affairs and International Trade Deputy Minister, David Musabayana (second from right), Hupenyu Hutsva Children’s Home representative Mr Mukwaiwa Michael (first from right) and other delegates pose during a handover ceremony of a donation of rice and wheat to Zimbabwe by the Chinese Government in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Joseph Manditswara

Trust Freddy Herald Correspondent

China yesterday donated 1 050 tonnes of rice and 1 050 tonnes of flour to the Government of Zimbabwe which will go towards the welfare of the vulnerable communities as the two nations continue to enjoy cordial relations.

The donation, which was received by Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Paul Mavima will primarily benefit the elderly, the chronically ill, people with disabilities, child headed families, victims of disasters, registered institutions housing vulnerable children and other vulnerable groups.

It was all smiles when some of the registered charitable organizations, including Hupenyu Hutsva Children’s Home, Chinyaradzo Children’s Home, and Society of Destitute Aged, received one ton each of rice and flour as part of their share.

Speaking after receiving the consignment at Grain Marketing Board Aspindale, Minister Mavima said the Chinese gesture would go a long way in complementing Government efforts of alleviating hunger in line with vision 2030. “As evidenced by this gathering, we strive to have an inclusive society where all basic services and needs are accessible to all, from our children to the elderly and the previous marginalised community groups like persons with disabilities, women and girls.

“As the Government of Zimbabwe awaits the release of the results of the 2023 Zimbabwe Vulnerability Assessment Committee, which guides the implementation of the Food Deficit Mitigation Strategy, this donation will go a long way in complementing Government efforts of alleviating hunger as it responds to distress calls for food assistance across the country in the spirit of making sure no one goes hungry in our great nation,” he said.

Prof Mavima said they would continue to mobilise for the poor and vulnerable citizens.

Additionally, he thanked the Chinese government for its ongoing assistance.

The Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe, his Excellency Zhou Ding pledged to continue supporting the Government creating a self-sufficient and food surplus economy.

“Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed that China will continue to work with all countries in a spirit of solidarity and shared future to advance the Global Development Initiative, and scale up cooperation on food security and poverty reduction,” he said.

Further Mr Ding said the donation once again demonstrated the two countries’ common aspirations in pursuing food security.

“Under the strategic guidance of President Xi Jinping and President Mnangagwa, friendly cooperation between China and Zimbabwe has been making new progress and yielding new fruits.

“The national anthem of Zimbabwe has a line that says, ‘May rain abound, and fertile fields; May we be fed, our labour blessed. Similarly, we in China have a proverb which goes, food is a paramount necessity for the people. This reflects that our peoples share common views on food security.”

Other registered charitable organisations and other vulnerable groups are also set to receive their fair share and the Ministry will ensure that no one is left behind as the country moves towards food sufficiency.