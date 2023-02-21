China Documentary Festival ‘Belt and Road’ International Screening launched online

Guests from many countries send well wishes to the China Documentary Festival "Belt and Road" International Screening. /CMG

Jointly organized by China Media Group (CMG), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China, and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the China Documentary Festival “Belt and Road” International Screening was officially launched online on Monday.

Featuring the theme of “Belt and Road,” more than 60 multilingual documentaries and feature films in English, Spanish, French, Arabic, and Russian, initially produced by China Global Television Network (CGTN), will be presented to audiences worldwide through global media outlets and the China Cultural Center, offering a panoramic view of the development of connectivity and friendly exchanges among the participating countries of the “Belt and Road” during this year’s China Documentary Festival.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). In the past 10 years, 151 countries and 32 international organizations have joined the “Belt and Road” family, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said in his speech, adding that China looks forward to working with all parties to expand people-to-people and cultural exchanges, to promote mutual learning and admiration of civilizations. “Bringing hearts closer and making cooperation go further,” Qin said.

Hu Heping, Minister of Culture and Tourism, said the Ministry of Culture and Tourism will continue to deepen and broaden cultural and tourism exchanges and cooperation between China and abroad, using the China Documentary Festival and other platforms as carriers, promoting mutual respect, mutual understanding, and mutual trust among countries, and make new contributions to building a community with a shared future for mankind.

Shen Haixiong, president of China Media Group (CMG), delivered a keynote speech at the opening ceremony. He said CMG will show the vibrant “Belt and Road” through the film. He added that China has collaborated with the rest of the globe to create numerous wonderful stories, and it vividly portrays the facts that “The Belt and Road Initiative was proposed by China, but its opportunities and outcomes have benefited the world.”

More than 50 dignitaries, former dignitaries, heads of media organizations, and guest representatives from Egypt, Thailand, Belarus, Chile, Peru, Laos, Georgia, Uruguay, and other “Belt and Road” participating countries and international organizations sent video well-wishes at the launching ceremony to wish the success of this year’s China Documentary Festival.

CGTN launched a short video call for global filmmakers at the ceremony, inviting participants from all around the world to document the changes in their community over the last 10 years.

CMG launched the first China Documentary Festival International Screening in June 2022, with over 50 multilingual documentaries screened at 128 media and foreign institutions in more than 60 countries and regions across five continents.

This year, China Documentary Festival “Belt and Road” International Screening will continue until the end of 2023. – CGTN