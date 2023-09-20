China, Cuba to support each other on issues concerning core interests

Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel in Havana, Cuba, September 16, 2023. /Xinhua

China is willing to work with Cuba to implement the important consensus reached by top leaders of the two parties and the two countries, and continue to support each other on issues concerning each other’s core interests, said a senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC) during his visit to Cuba.

Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks when meeting with First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel.

Li paid an official visit to Cuba from Saturday to Monday.

China stands ready to promote the development of the respective party building and socialist cause, said Li, also secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection.

China is also willing to work with Cuba to promote the implementation of the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, as well as the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, he added.

Li said that the two meetings between Chinese President Xi Jinping and President Diaz-Canel after the 20th CPC National Congress pointed out the direction for the development of relations between the two parties and the two countries.

Diaz-Canel said that China has firmly stood with the Global South nations and effectively safeguarded the common interests of developing countries. He noted that the Cuban side thanks China for its assistance to Cuba’s economic and social development and is ready to maintain close friendly exchanges with the CPC and promote practical cooperation.

Diaz-Canel also expressed gratitude for China’s firm support for the Cuban people’s just struggle against unilateral blockade and sanctions, saying that Cuba firmly supports the major global initiatives proposed by China.

During the meeting with Roberto Morales Ojeda, member of the Political Bureau and secretary of organization of the PCC Central Committee, the two sides agreed to strengthen political mutual trust and strategic coordination, deepen practical cooperation in various fields, and strengthen exchanges and mutual learning on governance and experience sharing and cooperation in party management and the fight against corruption.

The two sides also witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding on cooperation between China’s National Commission of Supervision and the Office of the Comptroller General of Cuba.

When visiting Raul Castro, the leader of Cuba’s socialist revolution, Li said that the traditional friendship between China and Cuba was forged and carefully cultivated by the older generation of leaders of the two countries. Raul is a close friend of the CPC and the Chinese people and has made historic contributions to the development of relations between the two parties and the two countries. Facing the complex and ever-changing international situation, China is willing to work with Cuba to jointly build a China-Cuba community with a shared future.

Raul Castro recalled his exchanges with Chinese comrades, saying that Cuba is happy and encouraged by the great achievements made in the cause of building socialism with Chinese characteristics and is willing to learn from China’s development experience.

During Li’s visit to Cuba, he introduced the full and rigorous self-governance and anti-corruption work of the CPC under the strong leadership of General Secretary Xi and the CPC Central Committee.

Li told the Cuban side that China has successfully embarked on a path of fighting against corruption that relies on institutional strengths and the rule of law, while the CPC has become stronger and more powerful and won the heartfelt support of the people.

The Cuban side spoke highly of the remarkable achievements made by the CPC in party building and fighting against corruption and expressed willingness to deepen exchanges with the Chinese side on party governance, discipline inspection and supervision. – CGTN