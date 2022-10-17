China backs Zim’s economic growth vision

Farai Dzirutwe News Editor

The Chinese Government is committed to playing a key role in improving the livelihoods of Zimbabweans and promoting economic growth in line with Vision 2030 as enunciated by President Mnangagwa.

Economic and Commercial Counsellor at the Chinese Embassy in Harare, Mr Huang Minghai , said the embassy was encouraging Chinese companies operating locally to put the Zimbabwean Government’s economic growth targets at the forefront as they undertook their operations.

Speaking on the sidelines of a two-day China-Stanbic Job Fair at the weekend, Mr Huang said China was on hand to ensure that companies operating in Zimbabwe worked tirelessly to make a greater contribution to the attainment of Vision 2030 and the improvement of local people’s livelihoods.

“The embassy encourages more well-established and capable Chinese companies to invest in Zimbabwe,” he said.

“To that end, we are cognisant of the fact that investment creates employment. Further to that, employment is pivotal to people’s well-being.”

The embassy was pleased to note that Chinese companies were making efforts to drive the economy and expand employment in Zimbabwe.

Apart from creating jobs, Chinese enterprises in Zimbabwe were actively fulfilling their corporate social responsibilities (CSR) to help the local communities within their capabilities.

“Chinese companies are committed to expanding employment of local people, building roads, hospitals and schools, carrying out charity activities and to establish good relations and gaining recognition from the Zimbabwean Government and people,” said Mr Huang.

In a speech read on his behalf, Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Professor Paul Mavima said economic growth and employment creation were at the heart of Government’s Vision 2030 target.

“The Government of Zimbabwe has pronounced its Vision 2030 statement, which aims to move the country towards a prosperous and empowered upper middle-income society by 2030,” he said.

“The vision represents an overarching framework to achieve the 2030 Agenda for sustainable development and the African Union (AU) Agenda 2063.”

Zimbabwe was alive to the limitations for employment generation, hence the continuous drive towards employment promotion and economic growth.

He said the two-day job fair was a welcome vehicle aimed at creating employment opportunities and contributing to economic development.

Amid the prevailing high unemployment rates, employers still faced challenges in filling technical and skilled jobs to close the skills gap.

“In that regard, there is need for higher education institutions to work closely with industry to promote job skills alignment, combining labour market data with industry input to define the skills likely to be needed for jobs tomorrow,” Prof Mavima.

“My Ministry, through the Department of Employment Services, registers and places job seekers for free.

“Our offices are present in all the provinces and furthermore, we provide facilities for interviewing and short-listing of candidates.

“We regulate and monitor the activities of private employment agencies which complement Government service. I therefore implore the Chinese community to make use of the free services.”

Prof Mavima commended the mutually beneficial relationship between Zimbabwe and China which had seen companies from the Asian economic behemoth, coming to invest.

These included the Sino-Hydro company that refurbished Kariba South Hydro Power Station and is currently upgrading Hwange Thermal Power Station which is expected to add 600MW to the national power grid.

China Jiangsu International is working on the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport expansion project which is expected to boost tourism on completion.

Other companies include Sino Steel (ZIMASCO), Tsingshan Group (Manhize steel project) and technology companies Huawei and ZTE.

“Zimbabwe is very rich with competitive, skilled, knowledgeable and dedicated human resources,” said Prof Mavima.

“I am confident that you will get the best we have to offer as you successfully engage job seekers.

“It is our expectation as a Government, that we uphold the dictates of the operating legislation in the country. Decent work is a key priority for this country as we uphold workers’ rights to freedom of association, job security and social protection coverage.”

The China-Stanbic Job Fair was hosted by Stanbic Bank in partnership with the Chamber of Chinese Enterprises in Zimbabwe.

The Chamber is made up of 80 Chinese businesses operating in various sectors in Zimbabwe such as agriculture, mining, telecommunications, tourism, power generation, health and manufacturing.

The fair created a platform for 30 potential Chinese employers to meet with Zimbabwean job seekers.