China announces emergency aid for quake-hit Türkiye, Syria

Rescue workers look for survivors under the rubble of collapsed buildings in Kahramanmaras, close to the quake’s epicentre.

China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA) on Tuesday announced emergency assistance for Türkiye and Syria after strong earthquakes shook the countries on Monday.

The first batch of emergency assistance to Türkiye is worth 40 million yuan ($5.9 million), including assistance through rescue and medical teams as well as provision of urgently needed relief materials, said Deng Boqing, deputy head of CIDCA.

China is also coordinating the provision of urgently needed relief supplies to Syria and expediting the ongoing food aid program, he added.

China’s first civil relief squad, the Ramunion Rescue, left for Türkiye on Tuesday from its base in Hangzhou, east China’s Zhejiang Province, and is expected to reach the quake-hit parts of the country on Wednesday.

CIDCA said on Monday that China is ready to provide humanitarian assistance to Türkiye and Syria after earthquakes.

The Red Cross Society of China has also announced providing emergency assistance of $200,000 each to Türkiye and Syria. – CGTN