China and Africa join hands to warm children’s hearts: Sow the seeds of China-Africa friendship with love

In the past few days, on the continent of Africa, the activities of China and Africa joining hands to warm children’s hearts are being carried out vigorously.

From Namibia to Zimbabwe, from Côte d’Ivoire to Sao Tome and Principe, we have seen the passing of love and the profound friendship between China and Africa.

These free clinic activities carried out in different countries were jointly initiated by Professor Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, and the Organization of African First Ladies for Development . Next, we will take you closer to these moments of love.

Sao Tome and Principe: Love and warmth to the children of Sao Tome and Principe

On May 24, the “China-Africa Hand in Hand to Warm Children’s Hearts” series of activities to care for the health of Sao Tome orphans was launched in the kindergarten in Angolares, Sao Tome and Principe. Ambassador Xu Yingzhen and First Lady of Sao Tome and Principe delivered speeches, signed the handover certificate, and distributed care packages containing food, school bags, stationery, and sports goods.

The first lady thanked Professor Peng Liyuan for the initiative, saying that this series of activities has benefited hundreds of children in the most resource-poor areas of Sao Tome and Principe, bringing happiness and joy to the children.

Côte d’Ivoire: Passing on Warm Care and Improving the Health and Well-being of African Children

On May 27, the “China-Africa Hand in Hand to Warm Children’s Hearts” health donation activity for children in Côte d’Ivoire was held at the “Children’s Home” in Jacqueville. Zhou Kangning, Political Counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Côte d’Ivoire, and Secretary-General of the Jacqueville Provincial Government attended the event.

Counselor Zhou Kangning said the growth of children is related to the future of a country. The most important thing in early childhood education is to cultivate morality and educate people, guiding them to set up lofty aspirations and cultivate a beautiful heart. Under the framework of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, China is willing to strengthen cooperation with Côte d’Ivoire such as education, health, youth, and contribute to building a high-level China-Africa community with a shared future.

Secretary-General of the Jacqueville said that this donation activity brought happiness to the children and was a vivid portrayal of the vibrant relationship. The atmosphere at the event was warm and enthusiastic, and the children sang and danced to express their gratitude to Professor Peng Liyuan.

Guinea: Activities bring smiles and health to children in Guinea

On May 29, the “China-Africa Hand in Hand to Warm Children’s Hearts” activity to care for the health of African orphans was held at the Maris Orphanage in Guinea. Chinese Ambassador to Guinea Huang Wei, members of the 29th batch of Chinese medical teams to Guinea, representatives of the Guinea President’s wife, and more than 100 people attended the meeting.

The representatives of the Guinea President’s wife sincerely thanked Professor Peng Liyuan’s initiative and China’s long-term selfless assistance, saying that the activities brought smiles, health and joy to Guinea children.

Gabon: Making dumplings symbolizing reunion with children

On May 27, the “China-Africa Hand in Hand to Warm Children’s Hearts” activity to care for Gabonese children was held at the Children’s Welfare Institute, About 150 people attended the event, including Li Jinjin, the ambassador to Gabon, the representative of the first lady .

Ambassador Li said that China pays close attention to the development of women and children in Africa. This year also marks the 60th anniversary of the Chinese government’s dispatch of a medical team to Africa. China is willing to work with Africa to continue to make positive contributions to promoting local health care. Representatives of the First Lady thanked China for organizing the loving condolence activities and supporting the development of Gabon’s children’s welfare with practical actions.

During this event, care packages were donated to nearly 100 children in welfare homes, and the 24th batch of Chinese medical teams provided health consultations for the children and donated a batch of commonly used medicines. The embassy also held a “Chinese Food Workshop” on the spot, and made dumplings symbolizing reunion with the children to celebrate the Children’s Day.

The Organization of African First Ladies for Development.: played an important role during the Pandemic

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chinese government, through the Organization donated medical supplies to women, children and teenagers in 53 African countries to fight against COVID-19. Governments of various African countries and people from all walks of life spoke positively of this, saying that the aid supplies can help strengthen the anti-epidemic capabilities of African women, children and teenagers, and that mutual help and solidarity among countries is crucial to defeating the epidemic.

It can be seen that China-Africa friendship is deeply rooted in the hearts of the people. No matter what kind of risks and challenges we face, China will work with our African brothers to forge ahead together through thick and thin, promote the building of a China-Africa community with a shared future, and keep the banner of China-Africa friendship flying high.