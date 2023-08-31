China-Africa ties surge despite hurdles

BEIJING. – China-Africa relations have reached new heights across politics, economics, and culture, despite challenges posed by geopolitical conflicts and unilateralism worldwide, according to a report released on Tuesday.

Sino-African relations have entered a new era of building a high-level China-Africa community with a shared future, said the report, titled “Yellow Book of Africa: Annual Report on Development in Africa (2022-23)”.

In addition to the close exchanges between senior officials, economic and trade cooperation between China and Africa has deepened continuously and reached unprecedented levels, the report said.

According to data from the Chinese Ministry of Commerce, the trade volume between China and Africa reached $282 billion in 2022, up 10.9 percent year-on-year.

China has been Africa’s largest trading partner for 14 consecutive years. Chinese imports from Africa in the past 23 years have accumulated to US$$1.42 trillion, while the figure for exports to Africa was US$1.58 trillion, official data showed.

The report said Africa’s economy confronted challenges amid global economic deceleration, increasing inflation, and geopolitical crises. These factors caused a dip in Africa’s growth rate from 4.8 percent in 2021 to 3.8 percent in 2022.

Another significant concern often overlooked is the toll from natural disasters caused by climate change in African nations, said the report. – ChinaDaily