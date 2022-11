A China-Africa media seminar has gathered dozens of scholars and media professionals from across Africa to explore new avenues for media cooperation on Wednesday in Nairobi, Kenya.

It’s part of the annual CMG Africa event “Our Media Partners: CMG Media Corporation Forum”.

Participants also shared their insights on how to build a China-Africa community with a shared future at the event titled “China and the World Embarking on a New journey”. – CGTN Africa