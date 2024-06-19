Chimombe, Mpofu speak out in Chivayo corruption saga

Trust Freddy–Herald Correspondent

Lawyers representing businessmen Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu have informed the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) that their clients are out of the country and therefore, unable to present themselves for investigation into alleged money laundering and abuse of office.

The allegations stem from a contractual dispute with Wicknell Chivayo over the supply of election material to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).

ZACC had invited Chimombe, Mpofu and Chivayo for interviews as part of investigations into alleged money laundering and abuse of office.

In a letter seen by The Herald, dated May 17, addressed to ZACC, the duo’s lawyers, Antonio and Dzvetero Legal Practitioners, said Chimombe and Mpofu were currently out of the country, but pledged to fully cooperate with investigations on their return.

“We act for and on behalf of Messrs, Moses Mpofu and Mike Chimombe, who have been made aware of press releases and or advertisements in various media outlets, including print and electronic media, indicating your interest in interviewing them as part of an ongoing investigation.

“Our clients are currently out of the country and will not be able to attend any interviews until their return to Zimbabwe. However, they are willing to cooperate fully with the investigations and are available to attend any requested interviews upon their return,” reads part of the letter.

ZACC spokesperson, Commissioner Thandiwe Mlobane, yesterday confirmed receipt of a letter from Chimombe and Mpofu, but declined to comment further on the specifics of the investigation into Chivayo’s case.

“ZACC appreciates the interest generated by this matter. However, let us allow due process to take its course.

“While we appreciate public interest in the matter, we risk jeopardising investigations when we comment on every step of the process,” Commissioner Mlobane said.

