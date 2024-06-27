  • Today Thu, 27 Jun 2024

Chimombe, Mpofu further remanded in custody

Chimombe, Mpofu further remanded in custody Businessmen Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu will spend another night in jail after their bail hearing was deferred to tomorrow for continuation.

Yeukai Karengezeka-Court Correspondent

Businessmen Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu, who are accused of defrauding the Government of about US$7 million in a Presidential Goat Scheme, will spend another night in jail after their bail hearing was deferred to tomorrow for continuation.

The State led evidence from one of the investigating officers from the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, Mrs Gamuchirai Sibongile Zimumhu.

Mrs Zimunhu gave several reasons on why the accused persons should be denied bail.

The matter was rolled over to tomorrow for continuation of the cross examination of the two by the defence counsel.

Harare regional Magistrate, Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa is presiding over the matter while the State is represented by Mr Anesu Chirenje. The accused are being represented by Arshiel Mugiya and Tapson Dzvetero

You Might Also Like

/
  • Ex-minister Matonga granted bail Crime & Courts

    Ex-minister Matonga granted bail

    Conrad Mupesa-Mashonaland West Bureau Former Deputy Minister of Information, Bright Matonga, who has been in custody since Tuesday was granted bail this afternoon by Chegutu Magistrate, Ms Evelyn Mashawakure. Matonga, who is facing theft charges involving his tenants’ farm implements, was granted US$600 bail. He is also required to surrender his passport and report to […]

    Continue Reading...

Comments