Chimombe, Mpofu fail to surrender themselves to ZACC

Trust Freddy

Herald Correspondent

Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu’s lawyers have informed the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) that their clients are unable to present themselves for investigations into alleged money laundering and abuse of office as they are currently out of the country.

The allegations stem from a contractual dispute with Wicknell Chivayo over the supply of election materials to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).

ZACC had invited Chimombe, Mpofu and Chivayo for interviews as part of the investigations.

In a letter dated June 17, addressed to ZACC, Chimombe and Mpofu’s lawyers, Antonio and Dzvetero Legal Practitioners said the two are currently out of the country, but pledged they would fully cooperate with the investigation upon their return.