Chimedza rallies behind Musona . . .

Robson Sharuko in CAIRO, Egypt

CEPHAS CHIMEDZA, a member of the exclusive group of 10 Warriors who have scored at the AFCON finals, has come out in full support of under-fire skipper Knowledge Musona who is reeling from severe criticism after a horror miss against Uganda here on Wednesday night.

The 29-year-old Musona has been in the firing line after an incredible miss at the Cairo International Stadium when he smashed his effort, from close range, against the crossbar with a yawning goal at his mercy.

But Chimedza, who like Musona also plied his trade in Belgium, says the Zimbabwe captain remains a class act.

The former CAPS United and Dynamos star said focus should also be thrown on the part Musona played, by chesting the ball onto the path of Ovidy Karuru, with the midfielder then finding Khama Billiat, for the Warriors’ goal against the Cranes.

‘’He is class, that’s not a secret and he did something exquisite and deserved all the praises,’’ said Chimedza on Twitter. ‘’So, if someone plays below YOUR expectations, then haasisiri classy?

‘’Form is temporary, class is permanent, Captain Fantastic (@KMusonaofficial) take a bow, chest cushion is just (great), we have the scoring threat with him.’’

When someone on Twitter said the Warriors would have won had he converted the golden chance he got, Chimedza remained defiant.

‘’Take away his pass and it’s 1-0 (to Uganda).’’

Chimedza scored his AFCON finals goal in the 2-1 win over Ghana in 2006 while other Warriors who have been on target at this level are Peter Ndlovu (three), Esrom Nyandoro (one), Joel Luphahla (one), Adam Ndlovu (one), Benjamin Mwaruwari (one), Kuda Mahachi (one), Nyasha Mushekwi (one), Tendai Ndoro (one), Khama Billiat (one) and Musona (one).

Billiat, who scored the goal for the Warriors on Wednesday night, appeared to also rally behind his teammate by posting a bible verse that challenges people not to be discouraged by criticism.

‘’Deuteronomy 31:8, it is the LORD who goes before you. He will be with you; He will not leave you or forsake you. Do not fear or be dismayed,’’ he tweeted.

Obert Masvotore, one of the fans who are here supporting these Warriors, said there was more to the disappointment than Musona’s defining miss.

‘’While Musona faces the irony of facing a disappointed nation, it is the ‘what ifs’ that will hurt more,’’ he said. ‘’What if (George) Chigova had not blundered and gifted Uganda that goal?

‘’What if (Marvelous) Nakamba had not picked that injury? What if that goalline had seemingly not held back Evans Rusike’s blocked effort from going in?

‘’What if had we converted all our first half chances? It remains an ‘if world’ that, at the end of the day, will not save Knowledge and one which tells us how cruel football can be.’’