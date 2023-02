Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

DEFENDER Wilmore Chimbetu has completed his one-year loan move to Dynamos as the Glamour Boys aims to reclaim their lost glory.

The highly-regarded wing-back will also be looking at improving himself in a new environment having spent the last four years playing for his parent team Herentals.

He will battle for a starting berth with Emmanuel Jalai, the only player still at Dynamos from the 2018 squad.