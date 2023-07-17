Chimanye launches leather collection

Arts Reporter

Acclaimed prominent fashion designer, Joyce Chimanye, of the Zuvva brand continues to invest in her business by adding a leather collection to her designs.

The yesteryear stylist cum designer launched the leather brand which was released under the theme Mavambo, catering for both young and old.

The highly attended event held recently at Oak Tree, Rolf Valley in Harare, saw the who is who in the fashion industry, diplomats from embassies, celebrities and musicians sharing notes before witnessing the grand addition.

In an interview with The Herald Arts, Chimanye said the collection was a dedication to women, especially those who played a role in her life and contributed to her success.

“The collection was released under the theme Mavambo,” she said. “It is under the Zuvva Brand and dedicated to all women, sisters out there who are starting new things at a mature age.

“As women, some have had to park a lot of their dreams, ideas, and visions as they focused on pushing their children, dependences’ dreams and visions out. God allows a time that will come in each of our lives when we can have an opportunity to revisit those dreams and visions and live them out.

“Sisters, it is never too late to bring to life our dreams and visions. Two special women in my life, my mother-in-love- Edith Chimanye, and my biological mother, Sylvia Gwete Nyagumbo, did not have the opportunity to fully live out what they were dreaming of, and having experienced these amazing women greatly shaped my thinking and priorities.”

Chimanye said amongst her guests, she invited women who have been a personal inspiration and are also leaders in their respective fields, across music, film, law, fashion, art, and politics.

“Strength, as you will see in the artistic portraits that support this project, is a critical component of this project, and the women here have shown it in such a sophisticated, powerfully feminine, and graceful manner,” she said.

“Seeing the women and the burden they have to carry always reminded me of (incredibly chic) Afro totem poles; a showcase of utter strength both physical and symbolic, and I wanted to pay homage to this memory.”

Chimanye said the Mavambo Collection consists of 30 products.

“They range from backpacks, handbags, unisex sling bags, wallets, purses, belts, weekend bags, baskets, shoppers, moon bags, leather journals, toiletry bags,” she said.

“All these are at our Zuvva Studio at Sam Levy Village, Borrowdale. Plans are underway to also have the Zuvva Leather products on sale online and all will be updated on our website.”

Chimanye said she was getting the leather material from Bulawayo and Cape Town in South Africa.

Asked how she views the local fashion industry and what needs to be done to make it relevant and more sustainable, Chimanye said a lot was at stake.

“Over the years, the local fashion industry has been struggling. There is a need for training and technology transfer to meet global standards as well as for the Zimbabwean market to deliberately buy what is made locally,” she said.

“The issue of the consumption of imported second-hand clothing in Zimbabwe has to also be revisited.”

Chimanye, who has been in the industry for decades, also shared her secret to success.

“I entered the Zimbabwean Fashion Ecosystem in 1991 as an intern in a factory called Coh Coh/Taig that was along Chinhoyi Street in Harare,” she said.

“Walking by faith and not by sight, fuelled by the passion to continuously dream and birth new ideas. 2 Corinthians 5 v 7 “For walk by faith, not by sight.” I have worked with celebrities such as Prudence Katomeni Mbofana, Victor Kunonga, the late Chiwoniso Maraire, Fungisai Zvakavapano Mashavave, Mai Chisamba, South African icon the late Brenda Fassie and Jimmy Dludlu among others.”

Commenting on her role as the chairperson of the Fashion Council of Zimbabwe (FCoZ), Chimanye said she has a mammoth task ahead as her expertise has helped push the fashion journey in the country.

“As the chairperson and founding trustee of the Fashion Council of Zimbabwe (FCoZ), I have used my 30-plus years’ experience in the Zimbabwe Fashion Ecosystem to contribute (together with the other FCoZ Board Members) towards the structure and operations of FCoZ for profiling, promoting and upscaling Zimbabwean Fashion Creatives,” she said.

“As well as engaging Zimbabweans as a whole and encouraging them to support Zimbabwean fashion by buying what is designed and made in Zimbabwe, especially through an FCoZ campaign called the WearZim Campaign #WearZim Friday.”

Chimanye said together with the FCoZ Board they had engaged and connected Zimbabwean fashion creatives with Zimbabweans at large through an Annual Fashion Week which will be organised and run by the Council.