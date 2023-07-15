Chimanimani loyalty to Zanu PF commendable

Zanu PF Women’s League Secretary for Administration and Senator for Mutare-Chimanimani Cde Monica Mutsvangwa introduces the ruling party’s candidate for Chimanimani East constituency Cde Joshua Sacco to the party supporters at Machongwe Business Centre in Chimanimani yesterday

Mutare Bureau

ZANU-PF members in Chimanimani East Constituency have been commended for their unwavering loyalty and support for the revolutionary party.

Speaking during a constituency campaign rally held at Machongwe Business Centre in Chimanimani yesterday, Women’s League Secretary for Administration, Cde Monica Mutsvangwa, said she is confident that the constituents will vote into power all 12 councillors from Zanu-PF as well as the Member of Parliament, Cde Joshua Sacco and President Mnangagwa come election day.

“For the Second Republic’s development agenda to be successful, we must vote all 12 councillors into power. For resolutions to be passed in favour of this development agenda in our councils, we need all councillors to be voted into office come election day. After you vote for your councillor, vote for the party’s MP and then the President,” she said.

During the primary elections, Cde Sacco and four councillors were uncontested.

Cde Mutsvangwa said President Mnangagwa’s mantra of leaving no one and no place behind has proven to be successful as evidenced by how quickly he reconstructed Cyclone Idai destroyed bridges and roads.

“The reason why we want our President back in office is because he leaves no one and no place behind when it comes to development. Our President has a vision of turning this country into an economic powerhouse and this can only happen if he is voted back into power. We want him to keep developing the nation and he will only do so if he is back in office,” she said.

Cde Mutsvangwa further challenged young people to vote for the revolutionary party in their numbers during the upcoming elections.

“The support for the party from young people here is overwhelming. Go back to your communities and campaign for the party among your friends because President Mnangagwa also has young people at heart. He has empowered you and will continue doing so if only you help put him back into office,” said Cde Mutsvangwa.

Sitting Member of Parliament for Chimanimani East Constituency, who will also run for office in the upcoming elections, Cde Sacco, said the people of Chimanimani will never let down the Second Republic because of the infrastructure rehabilitation programmes that have been ongoing in the area ever since the Cyclone idai tragedy struck in 2019.

“Chimanimani was heavily hit by the cyclone and most of our infrastructure was destroyed beyond measure. However, in no time, the damaged bridges, houses and roads were built back better by the Second Republic. Our people know that had it not been for President ED, we would still be struggling with inaccessible roads and damaged infrastructure. Because of this, the people of Chimanimani will vote him back into office and we promise that the party will win resoundingly in this constituency,” he said.

Addressing the same gathering, Women’s League Provincial Chairperson for Manicaland, Cde Happiness Nyakuedzwa, urged the women to keep campaigning for the party in their communities.

“There is a season for everything and this current season is for us to renew our political leadership.

“As we do that, let us remember the developments that have come with the Second Republic,” she said.

Cde Nyakuedzwa urged Women’s League members to keep speaking positively about the revolutionary party.

Vice Chairperson for the Women’s League in Manicaland, Cde Mercy Sacco, said door to door campaigns have been intensified in Chimanimani East as the election day draws closer.

“We have realised that three quarters of our supporters in the constituency are women and they are currently conducting door to door campaigns because they too want the President back in office. These women are our foot soldiers and we promise that they will deliver the votes that we want on August 23,” she said.

Cde Mutsvangwa donated groceries and bicycles worth thousands of dollars to rally attendees.