Chilli transforms lives of Chipinge folk

Chilli farmers at Vimbanai irrigation scheme in Chipinge South admire their thriving crop with USAID-Zimbabwe Mission Director Ms Janean Davies(second from right)

George Maponga in Chipinge

Over 170 families at Vimbanai Irrigation Scheme in Garahwa, Chipinge, are realising monthly incomes of US$300 after venturing into commercial chilli farming.

Plot holders at the 23-hectare scheme that draws water from Save River are getting support from Resilience Anchors, a local development partner that closely works with USAID.



USAID-Zimbabwe Mission head Ms Janean Davies said this year farmers will get more than US$10 000 from the crop.

She challenged the farmers to produce more than 20 tonnes of chilli.



Director of Economic Affairs in the Office of the Permanent Secretary for Manicaland Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Mr Munyaradzi Rubaya urged the chilli producers to beneficiate their crop to earn more money.