Children’s Home elated at receiving bus donation from Econet Wireless 

Caption: Dr Grace Faraq, of Newstart Children's Home, speaking as she accepted the donation from Econet

Herald Correspondent

Newstart Children’s Home has expressed its gratitude at receiving a 22-seater bus donated by Econet Wireless Zimbabwe to assist the charity organisation with alleviate its transport logistics challenges.

Newstart orphanage, established 1999, cares for over 80 children from birth to 18 years of age, who have lost both parents to HIV/Aids. In addition to providing education to children at Newstart Children’s Home, the orphanage also opened its Harare campus to the community, to provide education to over 500 children.

The home’s co-founder, Dr Saleem Farag, said the recent donation came at an opportune time as the organisation was struggling to secure appropriate transport to ferry children at the orphanage on educational tours across the country, among other needs.

“We are grateful to Econet for this timely donation, which will boost the confidence of the children we look after.

“Some of the children at the home were thrown into the garbage pit in town, and were only saved by well-wishers who heard them. So, this gesture will show them that they are not second-class citizens, but that there are people out there who care and love them,” he said while receiving the bus at Econet Zimbabwe’s head office in Harare.

Dr Farag noted that the bus will also enhance the goal of Children’s Home of giving the orphans a chance, a home, and an education, as well as the emotional stability to grow up to become leaders in society.

“We provide a place of safety, a place of belonging, a secure, warm-hearted place in which to grow and build for eternity. This is our goal for each child,” he said.

Econet’s chief operating officer Mr Kezito Makuni said the donation was part of the telecommunications company’s contribution to the nation through investing in the educational sector and improving the lives of orphans and vulnerable children.

“At Econet we understand that communication and mobility are fundamental parts of the economic and social development of a community, and we believe these buses will go a long way in helping Newstart to swiftly attain their objectives,” he said.

Mr Makuni said Econet has over the past two decades contributed towards the building of future leaders, educating children and young people, and providing developmental support to communities in all the provinces of Zimbabwe.

Through it partnership with Higherlife Foundation, Econet supports human capital and community development.

At the same event, the Foundation – whose work anchors on four key pillars to build thriving individuals and communities: Education, Health, Rural Transformation and Sustainable Livelihoods, and Disaster Relief and Preparedness – also received a 22-seater bus to use for it various social and community programmes.

To date, Highlife Foundation’s educational programmes have impacted the lives of more than 350 000 students through scholarships and more than 650 000 students through digital learning platforms.