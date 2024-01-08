Children of missing Borrowdale couple still appealing for help to locate parents

Crime Reporter

Children of the Borrowdale couple, Mr Gus Spartas and his wife Elector Mupfumisi who went missing in June 2020, and had their vehicle, a Toyota Hilux double cab burnt to a shell in the same suburb, are still appealing for their location.

The Borrowdale couple, Mr Spartas, an American citizen, by then who was aged 73, and his wife Elector Mupfumisi who was aged 48, stayed alone at house number 3 Circle Close, Rolf Valley in Borrowdale, reportedly went missing in the morning on June 21, 2020.

This, however, resulted in the family offering an undisclosed amount of a reward to whoever might assist in locating them.

Mr Spartas was a psychologist and all of his children and relatives are in the United States.

In an interview yesterday, the couple’s son Mr Tao Spartas said they were still appealing to anyone who might assist with any information leading to finding their parents.

“As a family, we are still worried about where our parents are. We are still appealing and will continue appealing to anyone with any information that might assist us in finding our parents.

“We understand that police are continuing with investigations since the time that they went missing but our appeal is that anyone who might also assist the law enforcement agents should also approach them,” he said.

Anyone with information can contact CID Homicide at Harare Central Police Station, National Complaints Desk on 0242 703631, or 0772787096 and 0719004911.